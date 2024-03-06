Darul Ibadah Mosque celebrates ‘Day of Enlightenment’ in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Darul Ibadah Mosque in north Pattaya welcomed esteemed guests and locals to its annual ‘Day of Enlightenment’ event, marking a celebration of community spirit and cultural richness on March 3. Haji Abdul Bashir Padyenjai, the revered leader of Masjid Darul Ibadah, graciously greeted Sontaya Kunplome, former Minister of Culture, Weerakit Manajaroen, Bang Lamung District Chief and other distinguished guests, setting the stage for a day filled with festivities and camaraderie.

The event, deeply rooted in tradition, serves as a vital platform to bolster the local Muslim businesses and extend support to educational endeavours within the community. Over the years, it has evolved into a significant gathering, drawing members of the local Muslim community in Pattaya together in a spirit of unity and solidarity.







The festivities commenced with a diverse array of activities designed to engage participants of all ages. From captivating performances by Islamic students showcasing their talents to tests of youth abilities, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Notably, adults aged 45 and above participated in Quran reading tests, emphasizing the importance of spiritual enrichment and lifelong learning.







A highlight of the event was the charity bike ride, symbolizing the community’s commitment to solidarity and charitable giving. Participants pedalled through the streets, spreading joy and goodwill as they raised funds for worthy causes.







Beyond the celebrations, the event also provided a platform for discussions on pressing social issues and initiatives aimed at contributing to the betterment of society. With a substantial number of Thai-Muslims from the Pattaya area actively participating, the event served as a powerful testament to the enduring values of cultural unity and communal support.































