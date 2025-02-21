Difficulties foreigners face at barbers in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Getting a haircut in Pattaya as a foreigner can be a unique experience, but it also comes with its fair share of challenges. While the city is known for its hospitality and diverse services, language barriers, unfamiliar hairstyling techniques, and price inconsistencies can make a simple trip to the barber more complicated than expected.

Language Barriers

One of the most common struggles is communication. Many barbers in Pattaya primarily speak Thai, and while some might understand basic English, explaining specific haircut preferences can be difficult. Without clear communication, customers might not get the style they envisioned. Some foreigners resort to showing photos or using translation apps, but even then, nuances in hair terminology can be lost in translation.

Tip: Bring a clear photo of the haircut you want and learn a few basic Thai phrases related to haircuts, such as “shorter on the sides” or “just a little off the top.”







Different Styling Techniques

Thai barbers may have a different approach to cutting hair compared to barbers in Western countries. Many shops specialize in local styles, which might not align with what some foreigners are used to. Techniques such as thinning the hair with razors or using electric clippers more extensively can result in a different look than expected. Additionally, Western hair types (curly, thick, or fine) may require different cutting techniques that not all barbers are familiar with.

Tip: Choose a barber experienced with foreign clients or visit a salon that caters specifically to expats.

Price Differences and Overcharging

Another issue some foreigners face is inconsistent pricing. While local barbershops typically charge around 100–300 baht for a haircut, some tourists report being charged higher rates, especially in tourist-heavy areas. Unlike in Western countries where prices are often listed clearly, some Thai barbershops do not always display price boards, leading to potential misunderstandings.

Tip: Before sitting down for a haircut, ask for the price upfront to avoid surprises. Opt for barbershops with visible price lists or those recommended by other expats.

Hygiene and Equipment Concerns

Hygiene standards can vary between barbershops. While many maintain clean environments, some might not sterilize their equipment as frequently as expected. This can be a concern, especially when it comes to razors and clippers.

Tip: If hygiene is a priority, visit higher-end barbershops or salons where cleanliness and equipment maintenance are strictly observed.

Finding the Right Barber

With so many options in Pattaya, from street-side barber stalls to high-end salons, finding a barber that consistently delivers the right cut can take some trial and error. Expats often rely on word-of-mouth recommendations or expat forums to find reputable barbers.

Tip: Ask fellow expats for recommendations or check online reviews before trying a new barber.







Despite these challenges, many foreigners in Pattaya eventually find a barber that meets their needs. With a little patience, clear communication, and research, getting a good haircut in the city is entirely possible.

In one reported incident, a Russian man assaulted a barber in Pattaya after being dissatisfied with his haircut. The customer grabbed an electric razor and shaved part of the barber’s hair in anger. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, left staff and clients in shock. The barber cited a possible language barrier as a reason for the conflict. Read more here: Pattaya Mail.

By being aware of these potential difficulties and taking proactive steps, foreigners can navigate the barbering scene in Pattaya more effectively and enjoy a positive grooming experience.































