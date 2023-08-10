Pattaya tackles scammers collecting parking fees near Walking Street

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya authorities have taken steps to address concerns regarding unauthorized collection of parking fees near the South Pattaya sewage treatment pump station, located at the entrance of Walking Street.

This particular parking area, established by the city to offer free parking services to residents and tourists, should not under any circumstances involve payment. Local authorities have emphasized the necessity of reporting encounters with individuals posing as government officials and demanding parking fees.







Ekalak, a resident of the area, highlighted the importance of accurately informing tourists about legitimate parking fee zones in Pattaya. This broadcasting of information serves a dual purpose: keeping the local community and visitors well-informed, and ensuring that weekends, public holidays, and special occasions continue to provide tourists with free parking options.

As part of their strategy to tackle the issue, citizens are strongly encouraged to discreetly capture video evidence when faced with such situations. Alternatively, they can use the 24/7 emergency hotline 1337 Max to promptly report any suspicious activities related to unauthorized parking fee collection. This collective effort aims to maintain transparency and uphold convenience for both residents and visitors in Pattaya.























