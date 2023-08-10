Indian tourist injured after group brawl over Thai woman

Pattaya, Thailand – An intense confrontation involving Indian nationals erupted near the entrance of Soi 16 in Pattaya South on August 10, leaving an Indian national with a broken right arm and an eye injury.

Witnesses told police that the fight began when a group of 7-8 assailants specifically targeted 52-year-old Indian national Ranbir Singh Kahlon and his companions. Mohan Goyal, 28, one of the victims said that he managed to repel the assailants, but Kahlon, bore the brunt of the assault.







Additional details emerged when a contingent of Thai women, who are close acquaintances of Kahlon, arrived at the Pattaya Police Station. Their account provided insights into the events preceding the confrontation. The narratives indicated that both groups had been socializing together after departing a nearby pub. A disagreement arose when one of Goyal’s friends expressed interest in a Thai woman who was already in a relationship. This disagreement escalated into a verbal altercation before the Thai women departed from the scene.







Tragically, the altercation did not conclude at that point. The group of assailants later returned, launching a physical assault on Kahlon that resulted in his injuries. Paramedics provided initial medical aid at the scene before transferring Kahlon to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for further medical attention.

Both sides gave statements to the police who have refrained from making any definitive conclusions at this stage and are scheduled to conduct further questioning to determine the cause of the brawl.























