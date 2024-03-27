Pattaya suspends ID card issuing services due to shortages

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shortage of blank ID cards has compelled the Pattaya City Registration Office to temporarily suspend the issuance of national ID cards to Thai citizens. Bunchaya Charoenphot, Manager of the Registration and ID Card Operations Office, disclosed that the deficit of cards from the Provincial Registration Center in Chonburi province has hindered the local office’s ability to provide ID card services as usual. Consequently, starting from Wednesday, March 27, the office will halt ID card operations until further notice.







During this suspension period, other services related to ID card applications, certifications, and transactions will continue as usual. Bunchaya informed reporters that the equipment shortage significantly affects the capacity of the Pattaya City Registration Office to serve the public adequately. Previously, the office could process up to 200 ID card applications daily, but due to the shortage, only 100 applications can be accommodated per day.







However, urgent cases such as expired, lost, or damaged ID cards, as well as name or address changes, will still be attended to on a temporary basis. The public is encouraged to inquire for further details at the Pattaya City Registration Office during office hours at 038-253133-35 or through the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337.































