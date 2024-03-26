BCCT Eastern Seaboard Networking by The Lake

Come and join us at our first Eastern Seaboard Networking By Lake Maprachan of 2024.

Date: Friday 5th April 2024

Time: 6.30 – 8.30pm

Venue: Upstairs at the Loft Sports Pub & Grill, 4095 Tambon Pong, Bang Lamung, Chonburi. Map

Lots of great food: beef stew, chicken with gravy, roast potatoes, laab gai, moo manao, steamed rice and fresh fruits; and drink: red and white wine, San Miguel Light and Tiger beer, and soft drinks – all free-flow – and more …







Entry:

THB 400 for BCCT members and prospective members (ie if you are seriously considering joining BCCT)

THB 800 for non-members

BCCT tax receipts provided

Booking: please click HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance

Payment:

–Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

–Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.





Cancellation policy:

Advance payment is required to confirm your registration and if payment not made 24 hours before event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins.

Cancellations received less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit.

Payment is required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee

Event policy: by registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event.

Event Behaviour Statement: please click here



