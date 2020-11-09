Pattaya sunny and windy with isolated rain and cloudy in the east coast

Pattaya is cool in the morning and at night and windy this week with minimum temperature 19-22 °C and maximum temperature 29-32 °C. Sunny at beaches and islands. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters offshore.







7 days Weather Forecast

Isolated to scattered rainduring 11 – 12 Nov. Cool and strong wind, 1-3°C drop in temperature during 10 – 15 Nov.

Minimum temperature 18-22°C. Maximum temperature 30-32°C. Northeasterly wind 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters off shore.

