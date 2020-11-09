Pattaya sunny and windy with isolated rain and cloudy in the east coast

By Pattaya Mail
0
324
Pattaya weather encourages tourists to go out. It is cool in the morning and at night and windy this week.

Pattaya is cool in the morning and at night and windy this week with minimum temperature 19-22 °C and maximum temperature 29-32 °C. Sunny at beaches and islands. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters offshore.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

7 days Weather Forecast

Isolated to scattered rainduring 11 – 12 Nov. Cool and strong wind, 1-3°C drop in temperature during 10 – 15 Nov.

Minimum temperature 18-22°C. Maximum temperature 30-32°C. Northeasterly wind 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters off shore.

7 days Weather Forecast

Loading…

4 Weeks Weather Forecast


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR