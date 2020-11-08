Thailand and Vietnam strengthen tourism and investment in energy sector

Thailand and Vietnam strengthened bilateral ties and emphasized cooperation through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and joint efforts to cope with the novel coronavirus.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha phoned his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation within the ASEAN framework.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

According to the spokesman, Gen Prayut expressed condolences on flooding and landslides in central Vietnam and promised assistance for rehabilitation in affected areas.

Both sides confirmed strong strategic partnership and discussed preparation for the 4th Joint Cabinet Retreat next year when both countries will celebrate the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

On the occasion Gen Prayut praised Vietnam for effectively containing the second wave of COVID-19 and stopping local COVID-19 infection for over two months. He also thanked Vietnam for supporting the repatriation of Thai people and expressed support for the decision of Thai investors in Vietnam to donate 8 million surgical masks to Vietnam within December.

The Vietnamese prime minister agreed to coordinate COVID-19 responses with Thailand, boost economic cooperation, tourism and promote mutual investment especially in the energy sector, Mr Anucha said. (TNA)











