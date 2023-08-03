Pattaya struggles to hold on to local tourists during long holidays

Pattaya, Thailand – The recently announced 6-day holiday from July 28 to August 2, intended to stimulate the economy and boost domestic tourism, resulted in a significant surge of tourists to Pattaya. The city’s picturesque beaches and lively atmosphere proved appealing to both families and travelers, led to a promising start to the holiday period.

However, local businesses encountered obstacles in sustaining the tourist influx throughout the extended weekend. Witthaya Boonma, a beach operator in Pattaya, noted a decline in tourist numbers after the initial surge. The ongoing landscape improvements at Jomtien Beach dissuaded visitors seeking an aesthetically pleasing experience at beachfront resorts.







An additional challenge emerged in the form of limited parking spaces, stemming from Pattaya’s decision to revert to pre-covid parking arrangements. This led to inconvenience for visitors, prompting some to explore alternative destinations. Nearby Rayong, offering more convenient parking facilities and pristine beaches, attracted a substantial number of Thai tourists.

Despite these challenges, many tourists acknowledged Pattaya’s attractiveness, encompassing its diverse entertainment venues and cultural sites. Nevertheless, addressing concerns raised by business owners and improving tourist amenities will play a pivotal role in sustaining the city’s status as a premier tourist destination.























