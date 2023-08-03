Youth vandalism prompts closure of Chark Nok Reservoir Park

Pattaya, Thailand – In response to persistent disturbances caused by groups of unruly teenagers at in East Pattaya, the Nongprue Municipality closed the area to the public. Chark Nok Reservoir

For weeks, the reservoir had become a daily gathering spot for the reckless gangs, engaging in troubling actions that disturbed the peace and damaged public property. Witnesses reported motorcycles racing on the running track, vandalized trees, writing offensive graffiti on rocks, and demonstrating intimidating behavior, including brandishing knives during fights.







Nonprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saenngam inspected the area on July 31, saying, “Public safety is our top priority. We cannot allow such behavior to continue unchecked.” He ordered the municipality to close access roads to the troubled area, prohibiting entry to all vehicles.

Despite the inconvenience caused by the closure, residents and visitors can still park their vehicles outside the public park and access the open spaces.

Additional security personnel and officials have been deployed for monitoring and emergency response. Citizens are encouraged to report incidents or suspicious activities through the designated hotline number, 038 734 934.























