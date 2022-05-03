Thais still make up majority of Chiang Mai hotel guests after lifting ‘Test & Go’

The upper northern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association (THA) has indicated that Thai travelers still make up the majority of tourists booking accommodations following the lifting of the Test & Go policy.

According to the organization, the booking rate has been around 15%, with 10,000 to 30,000 rooms currently in service – a vast improvement over last year.



Most hotel operators report that international guest numbers are still low, as is typical for the season. Nevertheless, hotels in Chiang Mai and other northern provinces are performing better than in other regions. This has been helped by the availability of direct flights between Chiang Mai and Singapore, with more routes to other countries expected to reopen in the near future.







The THA expects Thai travelers to remain the bulk of their customers from the third quarter onwards, and urged the administration to continue promoting domestic tourism.

The association also said it supported the 5th phase of the “We Travel Together” campaign, noting that businesses have benefited immensely from the program.(NNT)































