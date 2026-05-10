Pattaya stays under storm threat as heavy rain and strong winds batter Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Forecasters said unstable weather conditions will continue affecting upper Thailand through today, with northern provinces facing the highest risk as cooler air from China collides with warm, moisture-filled winds moving in from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea.







While the heaviest rainfall is expected in northern Thailand and the eastern coast of the south, areas across eastern Thailand — including Pattaya, Jomtien, Naklua, Huay Yai, Nongprue, and Wong Amat — remain under the threat of thunderstorms, sudden downpours, gusty winds, and localized flooding.

The Meteorological Department (TMD) said the eastern region can expect thunderstorms covering around 40 percent of the area, with hot daytime conditions continuing between storm periods.



In southern Thailand’s east coast provinces, including Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, thunderstorms are forecast to impact up to 70 percent of the area with some heavy rain.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces are also expected to experience hot daytime temperatures followed by scattered thunderstorms and occasional strong winds.

















































