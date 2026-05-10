Pattaya residents furious over dangerous roads, blacked-out streets, and parking abuse

PATTAYA, Thailand – Wisan Petchtrakul led a Pattaya City delegation into the heart of the Chumsai community in Central Pattaya on May 10 after mounting complaints from residents over deteriorating infrastructure and growing public nuisance problems.

The inspection team visited Soi Doo Dee, Chalerm Phrakiat 13, Soi Taengmo in Soi Buakhao, and nearby areas to hear concerns directly from locals. Residents highlighted multiple issues affecting daily life, including waterlogged streets, persistent traffic congestion caused by long-term vehicle parking in public spaces, foul odors and noise linked to pets, and damaged street lighting leaving some areas poorly illuminated at night.







Among the most urgent complaints were reports of a collapsing roadway along Soi Buakhao, broken streetlights in Soi Taengmo, and vehicles occupying public parking areas for extended periods, worsening traffic flow in already crowded neighborhoods.

Officials said all complaints have been documented individually and will be forwarded to relevant departments for further investigation and corrective action. City representatives stressed that direct community engagement remains essential to solving problems quickly and improving quality of life for residents across Pattaya.























































