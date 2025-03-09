Pattaya stands firm on public roads and sidewalk orders

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities continue their strict enforcement of public road and sidewalk regulations, ensuring that pedestrians’ safety and convenience remain a top priority. Recently, municipal officers intervened when a pickup truck was found illegally parked, blocking a sidewalk on North Pattaya Road. The vehicle obstructed the pedestrian path, prompting officers from the Pattaya City Hall to inform the vehicle owner to move the truck immediately.

The incident has been widely praised by local residents and visitors, many of whom expressed their approval of the action. One common sentiment shared by the public was the belief that such improper parking is not only inconsiderate but also poses a safety risk to pedestrians. Several people emphasized the need for stronger enforcement, suggesting that stricter penalties, including heavier fines, would deter such behavior in the future.







This event highlights Pattaya’s commitment to maintaining order on public roads and sidewalks, ensuring that both residents and tourists can enjoy a safe and convenient environment. The municipality’s consistent vigilance against illegal parking helps improve the overall quality of life in the city, reaffirming Pattaya’s reputation as a well-organized and tourist-friendly destination.























