Na Jomtien Police set up checkpoints to ensure safety for tourists traveling in and out of Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A team of patrol officers, detectives, and local administrative officers from Na Jomtien, Sattahip District, launched a major security operation during the Pattaya Music Festival 2025. The operation, under the code name “Welcome Guests, Send Off Guests,” is aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists and preventing any incidents in the area during the festival.

In addition to deploying personnel, the Na Jomtien Police set up a checkpoint on Sukhumvit Road, in the direction heading to Pattaya. The checkpoint will be used to inspect suspicious vehicles, check motorcycles with loud exhaust pipes, and search for weapons to prevent any potential threats during the event.







Given that Na Jomtien borders Pattaya, which is expected to see a large influx of tourists attending the music festival, the police are ramping up surveillance efforts to maintain safety. The Pattaya Music Festival 2025, being held throughout March on Fridays and Saturdays, attracts both Thai and international visitors. Authorities are focused on ensuring smooth and safe operations during the event.

Local residents and tourists traveling through the area are advised to follow the instructions of law enforcement and have identification documents ready for inspection to ensure a smooth travel experience and minimize delays.



































