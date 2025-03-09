TM6 requirement for all foreigners: creeping towards May 1

Pre-entry digital arrival forms for all foreigners coming by air, land or sea await the starting pistol in several weeks time. But the subject has dropped out of the headlines even though many international visitors have already booked their flights and accommodation. There are increasing concerns in the international travel world about the continuing absence of the actual digital forms and the lack of precise detail. Several airlines and internet travelblogs have already indicated concern that time is short if visitors are to experience a smoother experience at immigration and a welcome modernization of the travel experience with enhanced safety and security.



The new system, the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), is not technically an application for entry but a digital re-statement of the information formerly contained in the now defunct TM6 whose details were years ago scribbled by weary passengers about to arrive in Thailand. So the TDAC, to be accessed via the official Thai immigration website or mobile application, will need passport details, purpose of visit, accommodation address and contact information including a personal phone number and relevant email addresses. Group registrations by tour operators abroad may be allowed, but no confirmation as yet.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports says all foreigners – on every future trip here – will need to submit the digital TM6 form online. There are no exceptions for visa holders of any kind, apparently including permanent residents who don’t even have a visa but do need a re-entry permit. This has angered retirees, work permit holders and other longstayers who point out that the Thai authorities have that information anyway. Although the idea is to fill in the TDAC in advance of travel, there is provision for filling in the form in special kiosks on arrival at Thai airports or entry points. Thus the temporary conclusion is that airlines will not be refusing boarding to passengers who can’t show their received QR code as there’s an alternative. But nobody knows for sure.







The main target of TDAC is obviously the many millions of international tourists who now receive 60 days visa exempt. When immigration officers currently stamp their passports, they have no idea of who they really are and where they will stay. A tiny, tiny number are refused entry if they have a criminal record here or are wanted by Interpol, but that’s about as far as checking goes. TDAC will rectify that issue, provided those filling in the form are honest, but there are currently no details on how to change the information online if a mistake is made or if the foreigner moves address whilst in Thailand. How the changes affect the current, post-arrival TM30 address form isn’t yet clear.

The TDAC bureaucracy is free although a 300 baht (US$9) tourist charge is scheduled to be introduced later this year (autumn?) after numerous delays over the years. The current presumption is that the new fee will be linked to the TDAC with onward digital connection to Visa or Mastercard. Thai authorities still have to work out who is a “tourist” for the 300 baht demand as foreigners on longterm visas vehemently object to being so categorized. So we still don’t know if every foreigner arriving in Thailand will be charged 300 baht on each and every entry – even if they are based here most of the year.





Thai travel authorities claim that the online submission of the TM6 form will be an excellent example of technology streamlining their operations. The digital summary could also have benefits to track visitors in case of a future viral pandemic or when their embassies need to contact their nationals in an emergency. But May 1 is only weeks away and the devil, as always, will be lurking in the detail waiting to be unfolded.























