Pattaya speeds up road upgrade works on railway route to ease traffic and support future growth

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is pushing ahead with major infrastructure improvements along the “railway parallel road,” a key corridor spanning more than 16 kilometers from the Huai Yai intersection to Highway 36, aimed at improving traffic flow and supporting long-term urban expansion.

City officials say the road improvement project is part of a wider effort to upgrade transport infrastructure, reduce congestion, and strengthen connectivity across fast-growing zones of the city.

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While the project is underway, residents have expressed mixed reactions, welcoming the development but also raising concerns about related issues.

Some residents highlighted drainage problems, noting that recent rainfall caused water to remain pooled in several areas despite not being heavy rain. One comment specifically pointed to Soi Wat Boon Samphan in the Khao Noi area, urging authorities to urgently inspect and improve the drainage system.

Others also raised concerns about construction waste, calling on contractors to properly clear leftover debris along the roadside to prevent safety hazards and visual clutter.

A further comment simply noted, “no drainage system,” reflecting ongoing frustration over flooding risks in certain low-lying areas.

Officials have stated that the project will continue in phases, with improvements expected to gradually ease traffic conditions and enhance overall mobility once completed.

















































