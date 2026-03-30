Thai Wine Tasting Night at Dicey Reilly’s Friday 24 April 2026.

Friday 24 April 2026 at 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Join us for a fun and relaxed evening exploring Thailand’s Monsoon Valley wines, paired with a delicious buffet at Dicey Reilly’s, Avani Pattaya Resort.
Enjoy live trio music as you sip, dine, and unwind in a warm and welcoming atmosphere-perfect for catching up with friends or meeting fellow wine lovers.
Pricing:
Early Bird: THB 1,650 net (book before 5 April)
Standard: THB 1,850 net per person
Venue: Dicey Reilly’s, Avani Pattaya Resort
For bookings, please email at [email protected] or call +66 38 412 120