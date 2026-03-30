Thai Wine Tasting Night at Dicey Reilly’s Friday 24 April 2026.

Friday 24 April 2026 at 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Join us for a fun and relaxed evening exploring Thailand’s Monsoon Valley wines, paired with a delicious buffet at Dicey Reilly’s, Avani Pattaya Resort.

Enjoy live trio music as you sip, dine, and unwind in a warm and welcoming atmosphere-perfect for catching up with friends or meeting fellow wine lovers.

Pricing:

Early Bird: THB 1,650 net (book before 5 April)

Standard: THB 1,850 net per person

Venue: Dicey Reilly’s, Avani Pattaya Resort

For bookings, please email at [email protected] or call +66 38 412 120

































