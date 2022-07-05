Pattaya Soi Buakhao drainage-system project set for on-time Oct. completion

Construction of a new drainage system for Soi Buakhao is 60% complete and on schedule to finish in October.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and city engineers visited the work site on Soi 15 behind The Avenue galleria July 4 to check on progress of the project following numerous complaints from Avenue businesses about flooding caused by the incomplete work.







The work is part of a massive project to lay new drainage pipes from South Road to Soi 10 on Second Road and from Soi Buakhao down Soi 15 to Second Road.

The hope is that the new pipes on each side of Soi 15 and one larger pipe under the middle of the road will carry away all the water that has submerged Soi Buakhao during rainstorms for decades.



While the construction has been slow and painful for affected residents and businesses, it is remarkably on schedule, something that cannot be said for nearly every other ongoing project in the city.

Contractors assured Manote it will be done on time in October.































