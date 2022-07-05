Bangkok launching mobile app for one million tree campaign

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) says it will ensure a systematic approach to its one million tree planting target by launching a mobile application for the campaign in the coming week.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt made the announcement after planting a tree with H.E. Dr. Sarah Taylor, the Ambassador of Canada to Thailand, to commemorate Canada’s National Day at Wachirabenchathat Park in Bangkok.







The Bangkok governor said a mobile application for registering for the planting activity will be launched to facilitate a systematic approach to expanding green areas throughout the capital. The app is an option for people who want to assist the BMA in planting trees but do not have a tree to plant or an area in which to plant trees. Those who register will be provided a code and an area to plant trees, as well as a tree of their choice if they do not already have one.



Chadchart stressed that the campaign prioritizes expanding green areas while ensuring that trees are cared for and do not cause problems for local communities or authorities. District offices have also been instructed to assign a tree expert to look after the green areas in their respective districts. He added that the government will create small parks for local communities to help alleviate air pollution and improve the health of capital residents. (NNT)











































