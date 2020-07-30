Pattaya Sikhs make merit to honour HM the King

Pattaya’s Thai-Sikh community joined the nation in celebrating HM the King’s 68th birthday Tuesday by distributing 100 boxes of vegetarian food and water to a needy public.

Harjinder Singh Manchanda, the new President of the Siri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara (Sikh temple) in Pattaya led the Sikh community in performing a ceremony to pledge allegiance and conveyed birthday wishes to HM the King on this auspicious accession.







Gianiji Deep Singh prayed and blessed the July 28 handout in front of the Sikh temple in Soi 17 also saw a kind-hearted remembrance for Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion and a conveyance of blessings and wishes for long life to HM King Vajiralongkorn.

