Pattaya Sikhs make merit to honour HM the King

Jetsada Homklin
Gianiji Deep Singh leads the congregation in prayer to bless HM the King. Harjinder Singh (4th left) president of the Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara (Sikh temple) officiated at the ceremonies joined by Mr. & Mrs. Paramjit Singh Ghogar.
Pattaya’s Thai-Sikh community joined the nation in celebrating HM the King’s 68th birthday Tuesday by distributing 100 boxes of vegetarian food and water to a needy public.

Harjinder Singh Manchanda, the new President of the Siri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara (Sikh temple) in Pattaya led the Sikh community in performing a ceremony to pledge allegiance and conveyed birthday wishes to HM the King on this auspicious accession.




Gianiji Deep Singh prayed and blessed the July 28 handout in front of the Sikh temple in Soi 17 also saw a kind-hearted remembrance for Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion and a conveyance of blessings and wishes for long life to HM King Vajiralongkorn.

The Sikh congregation joins in prayer before handing out food to the needy in the community.
(l-r) Lal Singh Kalra, Gianiji Deep Singh, Harjinder Singh Manchanda and Paramjit Singh Ghogar lead the Sikh community in handing out food and water to people in need.
A Sikh lady gives packets of food to a happy family.

People stopped to receive food packages from a Sikh lady.
Wanna Malhotra gives a package of food to a passing motorbike rider.
