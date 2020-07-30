Thai PM orders probe over crowded concerts lacking safety measures

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha ordered the provincial governors to conduct investigation on organizing concerts in two southern provinces where few social distancing rules were observed.







Images of the concerts of Ratchanok “Jennie” Suwannaket, held in Krabi and Nakhon Si Thammarat last week went viral online, showing packed crowds without face masks, which drew criticism over the risks of covid-19 transmission.

Thamarak Palipat, Deputy Director-General of the Disease Control Department said if a Covid -19 infected person attended the concert, about 10-20 people who were there in the radius of two metres for about at least five minutes were considered a high-risk group.

Other audiences were deemed as a low-risk group. Disease investigation will be conducted to search for possible local infections the same as the case of cluster infections at the boxing stadium in March.

Mass testing will be then carried out similar to what was done in Rayong after a Covid-19 infected Egyptian soldier visited shopping malls during a stopover in the province earlier this month, he explained. (TNA)











