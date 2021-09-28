Pattaya signs deal to develop real-time traffic information system

Pattaya will automate its traffic signals under a deal signed Monday with Intelligent Traffic Information Center.

ITIC Chairman Ninnart Chaiteerapinyo and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome signed the agreement that will see the non-profit organization collect traffic information from government and private sectors to develop a real-time traffic system to reduce congestion and improve road safety.







The system will use the hundreds of previously inoperable closed-circuit cameras to manage traffic flows and automate and synchronize signals.



ITIC was founded to focus on the use of information technology and communication with smart data-transmission technology for public benefit.

Real-time traffic information will be sent to users of various online platforms and services.

































