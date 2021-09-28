Thailand’s daily new COVID cases drop to less than 10,000

The country logged 9,489 new COVID-19 cases and 129 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry reported that the 9,489 new cases included 269 cases among prison inmates and 10 infected arrivals. Since April 1, there have been 1,552,552 COVID-19 cases.







Over the past 24 hours, 12,805 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the government would acquire a total of 126 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by this year’s end. The acquisition was done through four channels:

Direct procurement from vaccine producers Acquisition from the countries that have COVID-19 vaccines Vaccine swaps Vaccine donations

Thailand would achieve its goal to vaccinate 70% or about 50 million people of its total population against COVID-19 within this year. The goal included vaccinations for children aged 12 and over and booster injections for those who had received two doses of inactivated vaccines, Ms. Rachada said.

The government also planned to inoculate expatriates and migrant workers against COVID-19 next month, she said. (TNA)



























