Heartless parents abandon baby on Jomtien Beach, lucky residents rescue him

Pattaya, Thailand – A distressing incident occurred at Jomtien Beach, where a 3-4 month old baby boy was found abandoned, crying out for milk. The baby, who appeared to be of mixed descent, was discovered by local beach umbrella vendors near Soi 10 on October 4.

Suchart Khunjaeng, a Pattaya City Council member, received a report about the abandoned infant and quickly coordinated with local authorities to investigate the situation.



Upon arrival, authorities found the baby lying alone on the beach, dressed in a white newborn outfit and covered in sand. Nearby, there were several used diapers. The locals who first discovered the child helped clean him up before the officials arrived. They confirmed that he was healthy but occasionally cried, likely from hunger.

Ms. Malinee Suwachat, 37, a beach umbrella vendor, recounted how she heard screams while setting up her service for tourists. When she went to check, she found the baby abandoned, resembling a child of mixed heritage, possibly with Indian and Burmese descent. She noticed markings on the baby’s forehead that appeared to be from a ritual, which deeply saddened her as it was the first time she had encountered such an event at Jomtien Beach. She expressed relief that the child was not harmed by animals or insects.







The police promptly took the baby to Dr. Vijai Thanasophon, the director of Banglamung Hospital, for a health check-up to ensure there were no complications. If the child was found to be healthy, the hospital would coordinate with relevant authorities to take care of him. Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation to locate the parents and bring them to justice.













































