Pattaya sees temperature drop with strong winds this week

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports a 1-2°C temperature drop with strong winds in the Northeast, while the North, Central, Eastern, Bangkok, and Upper Southern regions will experience cool mornings. Residents are advised to take care of their health during the cold weather.

In the next 24 hours, the Northeast will see cooler temperatures and strong winds, with the North experiencing cool to cold weather and morning fog. The Central, Bangkok and surrounding areas, Eastern, and Upper Southern regions will remain cool in the mornings. On mountaintops, temperatures will range from cold to very cold, with frost in some areas.







A moderate high-pressure system from China is expanding to Southern China and is expected to cover Upper Vietnam and Laos today (December 18), gradually extending to Northeast Thailand.

In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, moderate monsoon winds persist, leading to scattered thunderstorms in the lower South. Waves in the Gulf are 1-2 meters high, exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas, while Andaman Sea waves reach 1 meter, with higher waves offshore. Mariners are advised to navigate cautiously and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and nearby provinces, the weather will be cool in the morning, with temperatures ranging from 21-23°C at the lowest and 31-33°C at the highest. (TNA)







































