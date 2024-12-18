Prime Minister assures prompt relief for residents in flood-hit southern province

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday (Dec 17) to assess the damage caused by recent floods and oversee relief efforts.

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting with local officials and gave instructions for assisting those affected by the disaster. She assured residents that the government was working diligently to provide relief. It is estimated that the water levels will recede completely the situation was expected to return to normal by December 20 if there are no further heavy rains.



During her visit, the Prime Minister distributed relief supplies to flood-affected residents in the Tha Pho community, where floodwaters had submerged homes for several days. She expressed her sympathy for those affected and pledged the government’s full support.

“I’m so glad the Prime Minister came to visit us,” said one resident. “It gives us hope that the government will help us recover.”







Local authorities reported that most areas in Nakhon Si Thammarat have returned to normal. However, some low-lying areas, such as the Tha Pho community, are still experiencing flooding due to high tides.

The floods have affected a total of 107,937 households or 311,226 people in the province, resulting in five fatalities. (TNA)







































