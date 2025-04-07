Bangkok ‘Motor Show 2025’ record vehicle reservations defy Thailand’s economic slowdown

BANGKOK, Thailand – In an unexpected turn of events amidst Thailand’s economic contraction, the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show (Motor Show 2025) recorded a total of 79,941 vehicle reservations, comprising 77,379 cars and 2,562 motorcycles. The number of car bookings represents a significant 44.8% growth compared to last year, showcasing a remarkable contrast to the current economic situation.

Jaturon Komolmit, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Grand Prix International (GPI), the event’s organizer, highlighted the success of this year’s Motor Show. It attracted 1,601,011 visitors, almost matching last year’s numbers, and generated tremendous interest in both cars and motorcycles.







The surge in vehicle reservations is attributed to several key factors:

New Product Launches: Numerous new models were introduced, particularly in the xEV (electric vehicle) category, which made up more than 65% of total car reservations. SUVs, in particular, saw a significant rise in popularity.

Promotional Campaigns: The competition between automakers and their promotional offers contributed to increased consumer confidence. These included extended warranty programs and attractive deals.

Government Support: The “Pick-Up Phee Mee Khlang” government initiative, which supports vehicle purchases, played a vital role in encouraging consumers to make buying decisions. This, combined with promotions from various automakers, led to stronger vehicle sales during the event.



In the top car categories, BYD led the reservation count with 10,353 units, followed by Toyota at 9,819 units and GAC with 7,018 units. Honda, MG, GWM, and Mitsubishi also saw significant numbers.

In the motorcycle segment, Yamaha topped the list with 1,286 bookings, followed by Suzuki and Royal Enfield, both at 224 units. Notably, major motorcycle brands such as Harley-Davidson, Triumph, and BMW Motorrad also had strong showings.

The overall event demonstrated a continued demand for vehicles despite the broader economic concerns, signaling consumer trust in automotive products, promotional incentives, and government policies supporting vehicle purchases.

Motor Show 2025 Vehicle Reservations:

BYD – 10,353 units

Toyota – 9,819 units

GAC – 7,018 units

DEEPAL – 6,589 units

Honda – 5,948 units

MG – 5,910 units

GWM – 4,959 units

Mitsubishi – 4,398 units

Nissan – 3,139 units

Isuzu – 2,989 units

OMODA & JAECOO – 2,568 units

Mazda – 2,353 units

XPENG – 1,399 units

NETA – 1,219 units

ZEEKR – 1,196 units

Suzuki – 1,023 units

GEELY – 1,018 units

FORD – 1,001 units

Mercedes-Benz – 870 units

RIDDARA – 671 units

BMW – 630 units

Hyundai – 582 units







KIA – 507 units

Volvo – 366 units

MINI – 202 units

AUDI – 128 units

Juneyao – 128 units

Lexus – 84 units

Porsche – 75 units

Peugeot – 28 units

Jeep – 16 units

Maserati – 12 units

Aston Martin – 4 units

Rolls-Royce – 4 units

Others – 377 units

Total Reservations: 77,379 units



























