Bangkok ‘Motor Show 2025’ record vehicle reservations defy Thailand’s economic slowdown

BANGKOK, Thailand – In an unexpected turn of events amidst Thailand’s economic contraction, the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show (Motor Show 2025) recorded a total of 79,941 vehicle reservations, comprising 77,379 cars and 2,562 motorcycles. The number of car bookings represents a significant 44.8% growth compared to last year, showcasing a remarkable contrast to the current economic situation.
Jaturon Komolmit, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Grand Prix International (GPI), the event’s organizer, highlighted the success of this year’s Motor Show. It attracted 1,601,011 visitors, almost matching last year’s numbers, and generated tremendous interest in both cars and motorcycles.
The surge in vehicle reservations is attributed to several key factors:
New Product Launches: Numerous new models were introduced, particularly in the xEV (electric vehicle) category, which made up more than 65% of total car reservations. SUVs, in particular, saw a significant rise in popularity.
Promotional Campaigns: The competition between automakers and their promotional offers contributed to increased consumer confidence. These included extended warranty programs and attractive deals.
Government Support: The “Pick-Up Phee Mee Khlang” government initiative, which supports vehicle purchases, played a vital role in encouraging consumers to make buying decisions. This, combined with promotions from various automakers, led to stronger vehicle sales during the event.
In the top car categories, BYD led the reservation count with 10,353 units, followed by Toyota at 9,819 units and GAC with 7,018 units. Honda, MG, GWM, and Mitsubishi also saw significant numbers.
In the motorcycle segment, Yamaha topped the list with 1,286 bookings, followed by Suzuki and Royal Enfield, both at 224 units. Notably, major motorcycle brands such as Harley-Davidson, Triumph, and BMW Motorrad also had strong showings.
The overall event demonstrated a continued demand for vehicles despite the broader economic concerns, signaling consumer trust in automotive products, promotional incentives, and government policies supporting vehicle purchases.
Motor Show 2025 Vehicle Reservations:
BYD – 10,353 units
Toyota – 9,819 units
GAC – 7,018 units
DEEPAL – 6,589 units
Honda – 5,948 units
MG – 5,910 units
GWM – 4,959 units
Mitsubishi – 4,398 units
Nissan – 3,139 units
Isuzu – 2,989 units
OMODA & JAECOO – 2,568 units
Mazda – 2,353 units
XPENG – 1,399 units
NETA – 1,219 units
ZEEKR – 1,196 units
Suzuki – 1,023 units
GEELY – 1,018 units
FORD – 1,001 units
Mercedes-Benz – 870 units
RIDDARA – 671 units
BMW – 630 units
Hyundai – 582 units
KIA – 507 units
Volvo – 366 units
MINI – 202 units
AUDI – 128 units
Juneyao – 128 units
Lexus – 84 units
Porsche – 75 units
Peugeot – 28 units
Jeep – 16 units
Maserati – 12 units
Aston Martin – 4 units
Rolls-Royce – 4 units
Others – 377 units
Total Reservations: 77,379 units