Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Pattaya communities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heavy rainfall on the morning of May 7 inundated several communities in Pattaya, with inner areas such as the Third Road and Sukhumvit Road sections particularly affected. Prompt response efforts from law enforcement officers and city officials were initiated to mitigate the impact on residents.







City Hall swiftly dispatched teams to assist residents in the affected areas, focusing primarily on the road adjacent to the railway track at the Soi Wat Thamsamakkhee intersection in South Pattaya, extending towards Soi Khao Talo where significant water accumulation along the road adjacent to the railway track necessitating temporary road closures to ensure public safety.

Despite immediate action from authorities, residents are urged to remain cautious due to the unpredictable weather conditions that could potentially lead to further flooding in the area. However, by noon on the same day, floodwaters had receded in most areas of the city, providing some relief to affected communities.





































