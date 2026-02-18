Pattaya sees sunny breaks as eastern winds bring moisture and scattered storms

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is expected to see isolated thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, with rain covering about 20 percent of the area, according to the Thai Meteorological Department on Feb. 18.

Meteorologists said a moderate high-pressure system from China continues to cover northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea, generating easterly and southeasterly winds that are carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand toward upper Thailand and the eastern region, including Chonburi province.







In Pattaya and surrounding coastal areas, temperatures are forecast to range from 24–26°C in the morning to highs of 32–36°C during the day. Winds from the southeast are expected at speeds of 10–30 km/h. Sea conditions remain generally calm, with waves below 1 meter, though waves may reach around 1 meter offshore and in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

Residents, tourists, and marine operators are advised to remain cautious during stormy periods, particularly boat operators, who should avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.



The department also noted that dust and haze accumulation across upper Thailand remains at moderate to relatively high levels but is expected to ease in some areas due to improved air circulation and the possibility of rainfall.

Authorities urged the public to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions and to stay alert for sudden thunderstorms, especially in coastal and open areas.



































