Pattaya apologizes for inconvenience during rail-side road elevation works

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya officials oversee road elevation works along the railway-side road near Khao Talo, part of a month-long project to prevent recurring flooding, as the city apologizes to motorists for temporary inconvenience.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has issued an apology to motorists and residents affected by ongoing roadworks along the railway-side road near Khao Talo.

Two days into the road elevation project, officials say construction has progressed smoothly and remains on schedule. The project, aimed at preventing chronic flooding in the area, is expected to take approximately one month to complete.

City authorities thanked road users for their patience and cooperation and apologized for any inconvenience caused during the construction period.


Heavy machinery raises the road surface along the railway corridor near Khao Talo as Pattaya presses ahead with flood-prevention upgrades designed to reduce recurring waterlogging during heavy rains.

Traffic moves cautiously through the construction zone near Khao Talo while road elevation works continue, with authorities urging patience during the one-month improvement project.















