Pattaya apologizes for inconvenience during rail-side road elevation works

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has issued an apology to motorists and residents affected by ongoing roadworks along the railway-side road near Khao Talo.

Two days into the road elevation project, officials say construction has progressed smoothly and remains on schedule. The project, aimed at preventing chronic flooding in the area, is expected to take approximately one month to complete.

City authorities thanked road users for their patience and cooperation and apologized for any inconvenience caused during the construction period.









































