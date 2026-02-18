Block public space, lose your business as Pattaya orders 15-day shutdown at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has ordered a 15-day suspension of a beach operator at Jomtien Beach after officials found public space had been illegally cordoned off and used as a private parking area without permission.

The action followed an afternoon inspection on February 18, led by Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, Pattaya’s deputy mayor, along with city officials from environmental health and tourism-related departments. The inspection focused on umbrella-and-beach-bed operations near the outer boundary of Pattaya City, where authorities have intensified enforcement to maintain order and protect public access.







During the visit, officials found that one operator had blocked off a section of public space to reserve parking, a clear violation of Pattaya’s beach management regulations. The city subsequently ordered an immediate suspension of business operations for 15 days, in line with penalties set out under municipal rules.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak stressed that Pattaya’s beaches are shared public assets, not private extensions of businesses. He said enforcement would be applied consistently to ensure fair use of space, proper service standards for tourists, and a positive image for Pattaya as an international destination.



City officials also reiterated that unauthorized parking control, space demarcation, or obstruction of public areas will not be tolerated, warning operators that repeat violations could result in longer suspensions or permanent revocation of operating rights.

The inspection forms part of Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to tighten beach regulation, particularly in high-traffic tourist zones such as Jomtien, where complaints about encroachment and disorder have increased.



































