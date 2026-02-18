Hit-and-run leaves foreign man injured at Pattaya intersection as red-light violations persist

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign man was left injured after a hit-and-run crash at the Land Office intersection on Pattaya Third Road on Feb. 18, raising fresh concerns over frequent red-light violations in the city.

Municipal officers responding to the scene found the victim with a head wound and multiple injuries to his body. The driver involved in the collision fled the scene, abandoning the injured man in the middle of the road.







Officers immediately coordinated with the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation to provide first aid before transferring the victim to hospital for further treatment.

Local residents say red-light running has become a nightly occurrence at several Pattaya intersections, both day and night, and warn that such behavior continues to put lives at risk. Authorities say CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed and are confident the suspect can be identified and brought to justice.



































