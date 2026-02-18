Pattaya steps up outreach and screening of homeless individuals citywide

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers, working in coordination with the Chonburi Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office and related agencies, conducted inspections and outreach operations targeting homeless individuals across the city on Feb. 18.

Authorities focused on screening, providing initial assistance, and referring those in need to homeless protection and welfare centers, aiming to ensure both public order and humane support for vulnerable individuals.

Officials said the ongoing operations are part of broader efforts to maintain safety, cleanliness, and orderly use of public spaces while connecting homeless individuals with appropriate social services.



































