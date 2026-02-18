Italian AI engineer apologizes after drunken theft of golden lion statue from Chiang Mai restaurant

PATTAYA, Thailand – An Italian AI engineer has apologized to a restaurant owner in Chiang Mai after stealing a golden resin lion statue, saying he acted out of drunken impulse and mischief, Feb 18. The owner chose not to press charges after the statue was returned.

CCTV footage from a restaurant on Phra Pok Klao Road in central Chiang Mai shows the suspect standing near a table where a 2,000-baht golden lion statue was displayed. He was seen covering the statue with a scarf, placing it into his backpack, and quickly leaving the premises. The incident occurred on the night of February 11.







The theft only came to light days later when the owner noticed the statue was missing and reviewed security footage. The clip was then filed as evidence with police.

After the incident, the suspect traveled to Pai district in Mae Hong Son province. Tourist police tracked him down using CCTV footage and took him into custody, returning him to Chiang Mai City Police Station. He faces a charge of nighttime theft. Authorities also coordinated with the Italian consulate in Chiang Mai during questioning.

The restaurant owner, Ms. Kansiri, met with the suspect and said she bore no ill will, stating she was satisfied simply to have the statue returned. She thanked police for their swift action, noting that the item’s modest value did not deter officers from pursuing the case.



The suspect, identified as Daniel, performed a wai to apologize to the owner and admitted he committed the act while intoxicated, according to Thai News Agency reports.

Similar incidents involving intoxicated foreign visitors have been reported in Pattaya, where restaurant owners, shopkeepers, or bar staff often choose reconciliation over prosecution once stolen items are returned and apologies are made. Local authorities note that while forgiveness is common in minor, non-violent cases, offenders are still warned that such leniency should not be mistaken for tolerance, especially as Pattaya continues efforts to balance tourism hospitality with public order.



































