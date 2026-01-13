Pattaya officials return lost wallet containing over 10,000 baht to owner

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials have been praised for their honesty after returning a lost wallet containing a significant amount of cash to its rightful owner.

The incident occurred on Jan. 13 while municipal officers were on duty managing traffic in Pattaya. During their patrol, they found a wallet that had been dropped on the roadside. Upon inspection, the wallet was found to contain more than 10,000 baht.

Instead of keeping the money, the officers immediately worked to locate the owner. After successful verification, the wallet and the full amount of cash were returned intact.







The act of integrity has drawn widespread praise from the public on social media, with many netizens commending the officers for their discipline, honesty, and strong sense of duty. Comments included messages wishing them success in their careers, good health, and recognition as exemplary citizens.

City officials said the incident reflects the professionalism and ethical standards expected of public servants, adding that such actions help build trust and serve as a positive example for society.



































