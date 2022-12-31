Pattaya security guard slaps Indian tourist in case of mistaken identity

Police fined a Pattaya bar security staffer for slapping an Indian tourist in the face.

Both the group of Indians and the guard were hauled into Pattaya police station Dec. 30 following the ruckus at the Cocktail Shop on Pattaya Beach.







The Indians told police they had just arrived in town for the Pattaya Countdown and stopped into the bar. When they were leaving, the guard accused them falsely of running out on their bill. An argument ensued and then guard hit one of the Indians.







The unidentified guard admitted he had been drinking. He told police that bar staffers said that, previously, a group of Indians visited and didn’t pay. They thought the Indians involved were those previous customers. They weren’t.























