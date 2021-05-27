Pattaya scurrying to build Koh Larn beach road during island closure

Pattaya is rushing to complete a new road between Koh Larn’s main beaches before tourists return after the latest coronavirus outbreak.

The 44.4-million-baht project linking Tien and Samae beaches is only 10 percent complete, but contractors are working overtime to take advantage of the current closure of the island so the major roadwork inconveniences as few as possible.







The current road is being ripped up and replaced with concrete block paving over 2.8 kilometers. New concrete curbs and gutters will be built and 38 solar-powered LED traffic signs installed. It’s hoped the project will be completed later this year.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said the project is one of the first on his long to-do list to upgrade the infrastructure on Koh Larn. That list also includes new piers, a new sewage-treatment plant and an incinerator, but no funds have been approved yet for any of those.




































