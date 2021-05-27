Pattaya plans to reopen to foreign tourists without quarantine in fourth quarter

Pattaya plans to welcome back foreign tourists, without quarantine requirements, in the fourth quarter of this year and seeks more COVID-19 vaccine doses to cover at least 70% of local residents.

Pattaya mayor Sontaya Kunplome said, under the “Pattaya, Move on” project, that foreign tourists who have received two vaccine doses will be allowed to enter Pattaya without the need to quarantine for 14 days, though they must stay in Banglamung and Sattahip districts for seven days before traveling elsewhere.







He said tourists must come from countries considered low risk by the Public Health Ministry, and they must receive vaccines, endorsed by their countries, no more than one year before travel to Pattaya.

The mayor added that the “Pattaya, Move on” project will be implemented under standard operating procedures for international arrivals, such as COVID-19 testing and guidelines for sealed routes. The proposals will be presented to the Public Health Ministry, before being forwarded to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration for approval next month. (NNT)





























