Pattaya schools get new bright red and white crosswalks

Pattaya Nongprue authorities got out the paint rollers and brushes on June 1 and began painting crosswalks around town for the safety of pedestrians. The areas that they focused on the most were outside schools where children confront the highest risk of traffic accidents.

Winai Inpitak, Nongprue Mayor, and Dr. Somchai Sirisombat, Nongprue municipal clerk were on hand not only to inspect but also to grab a paint roller and help with painting the crosswalk outside the Wat Suthawat School in Soi Nern Plubwan in East Pattaya.







Winai said that with the commencement of the new school year, hundreds of little children and their guardians have to cross the roads everyday which can be hazardous at times.

He ordered the crosswalks to be painted in bright red and white so they are clearly visible to vehicle drivers, noting that the paint was of high quality, fast drying and weather resistant.





He said that not all motorbike and vehicular drivers possess proper road etiquette and many inconsiderate drivers do not stop for pedestrians resulting in many accidents which cause injury and unnecessary loss of life.

He pleaded with drivers to drive slowly and with cautiously in congested communities and near schools.































