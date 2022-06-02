Visitors packed Bangla Road on Patong beach in Phuket as entertainment places reopened

Tourists flocked to pubs, bars and karaoke shops, especially those on Bangla Road on Patong beach, when entertainment places were allowed to reopen on the night of June 1.

The government allowed entertainment venues to reopen and sell alcoholic beverages until midnight after they had been closed for about two years due to COVID-19 outbreaks.







Bangla is a well-known nightlife walking street for tourists, especially foreign visitors, because it gathers lots of entertainment premises including pubs, bars, karaoke shops and other service parlors.

Tourists, mostly foreigners from India, Australia and European countries, revived the nightlife area. The atmosphere actually has been with Phuket for a while because it is a tourism-oriented zone where pubs-turned-eateries earlier received a green light to operate and sell alcoholic beverages.







While officials were trying to persuade operators to comply with disease control measures, most tourists and staff of their entertainment venues did not wear a face mask. (TNA)

































