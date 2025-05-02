Pattaya rolls out innovative mobile air-conditioned toilets, showcasing world-class tourist city

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet visited the site where mobile air-conditioned toilets are being provided to improve public services for both locals and tourists. These services are being rolled out at the wastewater pumping station in front of Walking Street.

This initiative is part of Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to improve its image as a global tourist destination by enhancing public health and sanitation facilities, particularly in high-traffic areas like the beach, which attract both Thai and international visitors.







The city had initially planned to build public restrooms as part of the beach landscaping project. However, environmental restrictions made this difficult, leading the city administration to introduce mobile air-conditioned toilets as a solution. The initiative includes six vehicles, which are as follows:

Small-sized air-conditioned mobile toilets, with 3 female restrooms, 1 male restroom, and 2 urinals.

Large-sized air-conditioned mobile toilets, with 4 female restrooms, 2 male restrooms, and 3 urinals.

An air-conditioned mobile toilet designed for people with disabilities, with 1 combined restroom.

The service is currently available as a pilot project at a single location in front of Walking Street, operational from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM, with plans to expand to additional locations along Pattaya Beach in the near future.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that this project is a significant step forward in improving Pattaya’s basic services to accommodate the large numbers of tourists visiting the city’s famous beaches. The project showcases Pattaya’s vision of becoming a “world-class tourist city,” where not only the beauty and appeal of the destination matter, but also the comfort and quality of life for visitors.

In the future, Pattaya will take into account various environmental factors such as safety, space suitability, and measures to prevent damage to public property to ensure the effective and sustainable operation of this service.







































