Pattaya struggles with surge in unruly tourist behavior amid relaxed visa policies, fueling debates among locals and expats

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has long been a haven for tourists seeking vibrant nightlife and indulgence, but recent changes in tourism dynamics, including a noticeable surge in unruly foreign visitors, have sparked frustration among locals and expats alike. Some believe the influx of poorly behaved tourists is driven by the combination of cheap alcohol, permissive entertainment, and relaxed visa policies.







One expat explained, “If you attract tourists with cheap booze and prostitution, you get bad tourists,” drawing comparisons to Amsterdam, where similar issues have arisen. Others have pointed out that the recent legalization of cannabis may also be contributing to the issue, attracting the “wrong kind” of tourist to Pattaya, just like in other party-centric destinations.



However, some argue this behavior isn’t entirely new. “It’s always been like this, just people didn’t film everything in the old days,” said one expat, suggesting that today’s social media simply makes such incidents more visible. Another long-time observer added, “Why do you think the foreign volunteer tourist police were created on Walking Street decades ago?” — pointing to a history of dealing with problematic tourists that predates the smartphone era.

A few have even claimed that Phuket, another popular Thai tourist destination, has seen worse behavior this year. As one expat pointed out, “I’d argue Phuket has been worse this year…” highlighting the growing concerns across Thailand’s tourist hotspots. “End of the day, you’ve got loads of single males going there causing agro with the locals. Also getting shit-faced and trying it on like we’ve seen recently with one lad trying his luck with security.”



Despite the long-standing nature of these issues, the recent increase in incidents tied to new visa policies has left many questioning whether the government’s approach to tourism is sustainable. As these incidents become more frequent and increasingly disruptive, it’s clear that Pattaya—and other tourist cities—are grappling with the challenge of managing the delicate balance between attracting visitors and preserving local culture and safety.





































