Pattaya road construction abandoned leaving residents in a rut

A local contractor hired to rebuild a road in Soi Takentia 16 in East Pattaya abandoned the job, leaving it partly finished causing havoc amongst the residents of the soi.

Jaran Prakobtham, Takientia sub-district Mayor, accompanied by Narongrit Prasittinak, Taikentia Municipal Clerk and Panawin Sripol, Director of Engineering Division inspected the road in question where they saw that the drainage pipes had been built, but the road was not resurfaced with concrete as was stipulated in the contact.



For more than 3 months residents have not been able to conveniently access the one-kilometer stretch of road to their homes.

Jaran Prakobtham said that the municipality had ordered the work to stop because the new drains were substandard and not built according to specifications. Having been reprimanded for their shoddy work, the contractor packed up and left at the end of the contract period on May 3.







Jaran said that the municipality is actively looking for a new contractor to finish the work, but it will take at least 2-3 months to complete the job. In any case he apologized to the residents for the inconvenience and promised to build temporary paths to allow residents easier access to their homes.









































