Pattaya rider stunned, just overtaking leads to aggressive confrontation, keys thrown into drainage

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Facebook user named Fiw Mosey posted a 27-second video along with a message expressing his confusion over an aggressive encounter after overtaking another vehicle, November 3. He lamented, “Just overtaking on the road made someone unhappy. I’m really confused. I keep running into crazy people. It’s a shame I couldn’t remember the license plate. I guess I’ll have to carry a gun with me when I go out like this.”









Fiw Mosey, whose real name is Kittipong (surname withheld), revealed to reporters that the incident occurred around 3 a.m. when he was riding his motorcycle home. He recalled that he accelerated to overtake another motorcycle without cutting in front or crowding the other rider. The other party, a stocky man aged between 25 and 30, cut in front of him, reached out to grab the keys to his motorcycle, and threw them into a drainage ditch. He then boldly declared, “You better remember my face!” before riding away as if nothing had happened.





Kittipong stated that he could only remember the other rider was on a gray automatic motorcycle but could not recall the license plate number. He confirmed that he did not know the other rider and had never had any prior issues with him. He expressed disbelief that a simple act of overtaking could lead to such a problem.

Kittipong urged all road users to approach conflicts with communication rather than resorting to aggressive behavior.





































