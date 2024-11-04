Man falls from 7th floor hotel after drinking and dies from injuries in Na Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – At 9:50 p.m. on November 2, Pol. Col. Watthanachai Saengrit, the Superintendent of Na Jomtien Police Station, received a report of a person falling from a height and suffering severe injuries at a hotel located on Sukhumvit Road in Na Jomtien, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province. Following the report, he rushed to the scene along with rescue units from Wat Yan Sangwararam Hospital and the Sattahip Rescue Foundation.









At the scene, authorities found a 52-year-old Thai man identified as Komkansorn (surname withheld), lying face down with severe injuries. He was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and black shorts. His injuries included wounds to his face, a laceration on his head, and both lower legs were severely deformed with fractures. Blood was pooled on the ground. The injured man was transported to Chonburi Hospital for treatment but was reported to have succumbed to his injuries this afternoon.











Friends of the deceased revealed that he was attending a seminar at the hotel and had been drinking. When his friends decided to return to their rooms, they noticed that he had fallen from the seventh floor. They immediately contacted rescue services for assistance, but he later died at the hospital due to his injuries.





































