Prime Minister thanks public for trust as government approval rating rises

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed gratitude to the Thai people for their trust in her leadership, following a recent Suan Dusit Poll indicating a rise in government approval ratings over the past two months, November 3.

Jirayu Huangsap, an advisor to the Prime Minister, revealed that Paetongtarn personally thanked citizens for their confidence in her administration’s work. She affirmed the need for continued hard work to address complex challenges facing Thailand, many of which have persisted for over a decade.



Since the beginning of the Pheu Thai-led administration under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and continuing with the current government, which has been in office for just over two months, the government has focused on promptly responding to public issues. These efforts include a variety of initiatives, such as the 10,000-baht stimulus program, immediate relief efforts during natural disasters, and proactive solutions addressing economic, social, and drug-related issues. These measures have yielded concrete results, enhancing public satisfaction with the government.

The Suan Dusit Poll findings reflect this satisfaction. The October 2024 “Thailand Political Index” report showed an increase in the government’s overall approval rating compared to September. Citizens notably praised Prime Minister Paetongtarn as the government’s standout political figure of the month, especially recognizing the administration’s flood-relief efforts.







Under Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s leadership, the government is prioritizing measures to improve the quality of life for all citizens, actively driving economic revitalization through various projects and policies. Additionally, the administration aims to boost tourism revenues with its Soft Power policy. The Prime Minister is committed to accelerating all initiatives to elevate Thailand onto the world stage as a leading nation in the near future, Jirayu added. (TNA)







































