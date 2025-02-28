Pattaya residents want upgrading sidewalks, ramps, pedestrian crossings, and traffic signals for the disabled

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijjakarn said in the committee meeting that the administration is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with disabilities to ensure they are treated fairly and included in society.

The committee has been meeting regularly to establish clear guidelines, procedures, and methods for promoting and developing the quality of life for people with disabilities in the city. The goal is to increase their self-reliance and enable them to live happily and sustainably in society. The city aspires to become a “National and International Center for the Development of the Quality of Life of People with Disabilities” in the future.







During the meeting, updates were presented on various ongoing initiatives. These include health and environmental services, such as home visits to care for patients, as well as educational programs for children with special needs. Suggestions were made, including proposals from the community meeting at Paniad Chang in central Pattaya to improve the accessibility of public spaces for people with disabilities. This includes upgrading sidewalks, ramps, pedestrian crossings, and traffic signals for the disabled, particularly in front of and behind the Pramahatai Foundation (The Redemptorist School), as part of Pattaya’s commitment to improving its urban environment for all citizens.





































