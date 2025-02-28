City returns sidewalks and traffic flow to citizens – Public feedback on Southern Pattaya Road Changes

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an effort to enhance the organization of streets and improve traffic flow, the city of Pattaya has made significant strides in returning sidewalks and improving traffic conditions for citizens. The recent changes on South Pattaya Road, which introduced a system of alternating odd and even day parking bans, are part of a pilot project that will eventually be expanded across the city. This initiative aims to reduce congestion and create a safer and more organized environment for both drivers and pedestrians.

Mayor Poramet expressed gratitude to the Pattaya Traffic Police, Pattaya City Hall staff, and all those involved in maintaining public order for their support in making the changes a reality.







Citizens have shared their positive feedback, with many expressing satisfaction with the improvements. One commented on how the area around the Koh Phai intersection on South Pattaya Road, which used to be chaotic, now flows much more smoothly thanks to the installation of a median barrier.

They noted that this change should have happened long ago and suggested that all roads should have a median. Another resident mentioned that shops have now moved into the market, which they believe was a positive change. Others praised the new traffic flow, stating that it’s much easier to travel, especially when school lets out, as traffic no longer gets stuck.





However, some concerns remain. A few people asked how the city plans to address the issue of songthaews stopping in the middle of the road to pick up passengers. Another expressed frustration with taxis stopping in front of the VC Hotel on South Pattaya Road and questioned whether permission is required to park there.

Despite these concerns, many citizens expressed their support for the changes, with one stating, “I really like it! Keep up the great work!” However, others were skeptical, noting that if the police stop enforcing the new rules, parking may return to the old disorganized system.







Some individuals expressed that the improvements have made the area more pleasant to look at. However, a few continued to point out problem areas, like the VC Hotel zone, where parking issues persist. Many also wondered about the specifics of the even/odd day parking system, hoping for further clarification. Overall, the city continues to encourage public feedback as it works on improving traffic and urban management.





































