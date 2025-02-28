Pattaya Tourist Police ensure security for U.S. military personnel during a break from Cobra Gold Exercise

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyaphong Ensarn, the head of Pattaya Tourist Police Station, along with his colleagues welcomed Mr. Luu Pham, Assistant Force Protection Attaché from the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) at the U.S. Embassy in Thailand.

The meeting focused on discussing security measures for U.S., South Korean, and Singaporean personnel—approximately 500 military personnel—who are staying in Pattaya during a break from the Cobra Gold training exercises in Nakhon Ratchasima between February 25 and March 7.

During the meeting, Mr. Luu Pham presented a plaque and certificate of appreciation to the Pattaya Tourism Police team in recognition of their efforts in ensuring the safety of U.S. military personnel during their stay. Since 2024, there have been no incidents involving U.S. personnel in the area.






































